Police: Juvenile shot in the leg in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood

Jun. 17—A boy was taken to a hospital after being shot in the leg Wednesday evening in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood.

Public Safety spokesman Cara Cruz said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert for multiple shots fired along the 300 block of Minton Street just before 8:45 p.m.

Officers found the boy wounded and he was transported for treatment.

Another boy was taken to police headquarters for questioning, Cruz reported.

A residence along the 3000 block of Merwyn Avenue was also stuck by gunfire. Residents inside were not injured.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@triblive.com or via Twitter .