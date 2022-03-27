Police: Juvenile shot near Avondale apartments, condition unknown

A juvenile was shot Sunday evening near The Beechwood apartments in Avondale, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said at 6:48 p.m. that units were responding to 330 Forest Ave. and found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The girl was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment, police said, adding her condition is currently unknown.

