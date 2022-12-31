Police: Juvenile shot, in stable condition

Dec. 31—ANDERSON — Police were called to a shooting scene Friday afternoon in the 700 block of West 17th Street, where officers discovered a male juvenile had been shot.

The juvenile was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to Caleb McKnight, public information officer for Anderson Police Department.

As of Friday evening, the victim's condition was stable.

Officers were securing the scene and the Criminal Investigation Division was called to investigate, McKnight said. The investigation is ongoing.

