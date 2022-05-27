Woman charged in New Lebanon McDonalds stabbing; Juvenile in custody

A New Lebanon woman is facing charges in connection to a stabbing a McDonalds Thursday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the McDonalds on W. Main Street around 5:25 p.m. for reports of a juvenile being stabbed.

Officers arrived and found a juvenile victim suffering from stab wounds. The juvenile was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where their condition is unknown.

During the course of the investigation, New Lebanon Police recovered evidence, including video evidence, that led to another juvenile and an adult. Those two were taken into custody.

On Friday, Tracy Baker, 43, was formally charges with two counts of felonious assault. She is booked at the Montgomery County Jail and her case will be presented to a grand jury.

The male juvenile taken into custody remains detained in the Juvenile Justice Center. His case is being reviewed for appropriate charges, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police said all parties involved knew each other and there was no danger to the public.

The stabbing remains under investigation.