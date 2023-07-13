Police: Juvenile stabbed during cannabis oil cartridge sale

Jul. 13—DALLAS TWP. — Police in Dallas Township arrested a Wilkes-Barre teenager on allegations he stabbed a male juvenile during a sale transaction of THC vaping cartridges on Tuesday.

Andy Alexander Santana, 18, of Blackman Street, was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo in Plains Township on two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault and a single count of criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $150,000 bail.

Police said the juvenile suffered two stab wounds to his chest and lacerations on his arms.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to Country Club Apartments for a juvenile who was stabbed at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The juvenile's mother told police her son was going to the laundry room and was expected to return to their apartment.

A witness told police he saw the juvenile approach a parked red colored vehicle and walk to the passenger door, and then to the driver's side door. The juvenile leaned into the vehicle and jumped back, stumbled and ran away as the driver of the vehicle drove away.

The witness allegedly heard coming from the vehicle, "you got him."

Police later interviewed the juvenile being told he contacted a man via a social media app to purchase THC vaping cartridges. A picture was sent to the THC seller of the location of where to park in the apartment complex.

The juvenile told police, according to the complaint, he went to the passenger side door of the vehicle and was told to go to the driver's side door to make the exchange.

The juvenile claimed he paid $50 for one THC cartridge and when he reached into the vehicle through the open door window, the driver began to back up resulting in him striking the driver, the complaint says.

After striking the driver, the juvenile said he as stabbed in the chest and arms, according to the complaint.

Police tracked the vehicle to Santana's residence on Blackman Street, Wilkes-Barre, where it was found parked in a driveway.

Police also obtained the online communications between Santana and the juvenile from the social media app, the complaint says.

