Police: Juvenile suspect in string of NKY thefts arrested after pursuit, fiery crash

Police are investigating a string of thefts in Erlanger and Elsmere that happened earlier this week, including a car theft during which an Erlanger couple was nearly run over, officials said.

The couple, who reside on Hallam Avenue, witnessed people trying to break into their car as in warmed up in the driveway early in the morning Wednesday, police said in a news release.

The husband and wife tried to stop the thieves, who sped away in the car after they struck and injured the couple, police said, adding another car fled with the stolen vehicle.

One of the thieves fired a single gunshot, which the couple believes was directed toward them, according to police.

The stolen car was tracked to a gas station in Carrollton, Kentucky, police said.

After the car was stolen from Hallam Avenue, three cars, all occupied by the suspected thieves, traveled to Carrollton, where the stolen car was "electronically disabled," police said, adding the thieves were forced to abandon it.

A Carroll County Sheriff's deputy encountered two cars fleeing from the direction of the gas station and alerted Kentucky State Police, the release states.

Troopers pursued the suspected thieves for several minutes until one car crashed in Louisville, police said, adding the occupants fled as the car caught fire and completely burned.

A juvenile suspect was arrested, police said. Authorities recovered a loaded Taurus 9mm from the roadway along the pursuit's path. Investigators believe one of the occupants tossed it during the chase, according to the release.

After a review of security camera footage, investigators determined 11 suspects from two cars perpetrated several thefts in Erlanger and Elsmere Wednesday morning, police said.

"This is not an isolated incident," the release states. "These individuals are armed and extremely dangerous."

Residents are being advised to lock their car doors, refrain from leaving anything valuable inside their vehicle and to ensure they don't leave their cars running unattended.

Anyone with information regarding these thefts is urged to contact the Erlanger Police Department at 859-356-3191.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Juvenile suspect in NKY thefts arrested after pursuit, fiery crash