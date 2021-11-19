Police say juvenile took himself to hospital after being shot in Glassport

Nov. 19—A male juvenile was in stable condition after being shot Thursday night in Glassport, Allegheny County Police said.

According to police, a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Oak Way was made to 911 around 9 p.m.

At the location, first responders found spent casings and other evidence of a shooting in the alley.

Police said the victim took himself to Jefferson Hospital. He had a gunshot wound to the face.

Police did not provide an age or hometown for the victim.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .