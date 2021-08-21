Police: Juveniles admitted to starting fire that destroyed church

Aug. 20—MIDDLEBURY — Two juveniles are said to have started the fire that destroyed the former Faith Baptist Church in Middlebury this week. Whether they face criminal charges will be up to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office.

Robert Baker, Middlebury's deputy police chief, said the department received a tip Tuesday, the day after the fire, that two juveniles had been involved. Investigators spoke to the youths, and Baker said they admitted what happened.

"They admitted to being there in the building, playing with matches and starting a small fire," Baker said.

Middlebury firefighters responded to the blaze around 10:30 p.m. Monday and found flames coming from the basement of the church, 110 Brown St. The fire spread and largely consumed the structure before firefighters could bring it under control about three-and-a-half hours later.

Baker described the juveniles as young teenagers from Middlebury who'd entered the former church building while thinking it had been abandoned.

"Apparently they thought this would be a fun place to hang out," he said.

The juveniles weren't taken into custody, Baker said, noting they're not dangerous. He said he is putting a case together from the investigation and will forward it to the prosecutor's office. The office will then determine whether or not to file criminal charges related to the fire.

