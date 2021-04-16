Police: Juveniles shot, 1 killed, in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood

Apr. 16—A boy was killed and another hospitalized in shootings in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood Thursday night.

Police responded to a Shotspotter alert along the 1300 block of Sorrell Street around 8:10 p.m., Public Safety spokesman Maurice Matthews reported.

Officers found two boys had been shot. One was unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene.

The other was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No further information about the victims or possible suspects was released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@triblive.com or via Twitter .