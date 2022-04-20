Police: Juveniles started weekend fire

Apr. 20—WURTLAND — The Greenup County Sheriff's Office announced that two juveniles are responsible for starting a fire over the weekend in Wurtland.

Authorities first received a call about a structure fire on Saturday at 6:22 p.m. in a building belonging to CSX Transportation — at 820 Safeway Drive (old Raceland car shops).

Several Greenup County fire departments were on the scene for several hours.

On Monday, an employee told Greenup County police that he thought arson could have been involved based on finding suspicious accelerant containers on the property.

Deputy Clark, of the Greenup County Sheriff's Office, discovered two juveniles intentionally started the fire.

Raceland SRO Jeff Hambrick ultimately identified a juvenile involved. An interview with said juvenile led to the discovering the identity of the other juvenile involved.

One was charged with second-degree arson and third-degree burglary, while the other has pending charges of the same nature, according to police.

Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith thanked all of the fire departments involved as well as the fire departments cooperating with the sheriff's office during the investigation.