Police: K-9 discharged from hospital after stabbing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say a K-9 has been discharged from the animal hospital after being stabbed in the throat several times.

The stabbing happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 900 block of West Kalamazoo Avenue, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Police say a man had a knife and was threatening to stab people. When officers arrived, the man was armed with a box cutter. He threatened to kill officers, ignored commands to drop the knife and began getting closer to the officers, according to KDPS.

Police: K-9 stabbed by suspect armed with knife

Then, K-9 Sledge — a 4-year-old Dutch Shepherd — and his handler, 5-year KDPS veteran Max Houtman, arrived on scene. Police say the man turned his attention toward them, refused to drop the knife and began to advance.

“Sledge was deployed to protect the lives of officers on scene and the citizens that were just

assaulted,” KDPS said in a Wednesday release.

Police say they were able to take the man into custody, but in the process, the man stabbed Sledge multiple times in the throat.

The K-9 was taken to an animal hospital in Byron Center, according to KDPS.

Though Sledge was stabbed in the jugular vein and sustained a 40% blood loss, police say he will survive. The K-9 walked out of the hospital on his own four legs and is now at home with his handler, according to KDPS.

The man, a 49-year-old whose name was not released Wednesday, was treated at a local hospital for cuts to his arm caused by Sledge, according to KDPS. Police say he remains in custody on several felony charges.

Sledge has been with KDPS since 2021, according to the department.

