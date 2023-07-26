Police K-9 handler fired after releasing dog to attack unarmed Black man

A police K-9 handler has been fired after he released his dog to attack an unarmed Black man during a traffic stop in Ohio.

Disturbing body camera footage captured the police dog mauling the man who had his hands up after a long chase in Ohio.

Jadarrius Rose, 23, was driving a semi-tractor vehicle westbound on US Route 35 on 4 July. He did not respond to multiple calls by a motor carrier enforcement inspector and the Ohio State Highway Patrol to stop after authorities spotted his trailer was “missing a left rear mud flap”, the incident report said, according to NBC News.

The officials deployed stop sticks twice before Mr Rose stopped his trailer on US Route 23, ending a “lengthy pursuit” by authorities.

But a police dog was unleashed on the suspect shortly after he was given orders to exit the vehicle and get down on the ground.

The bodycam footage showed the man with his hands in the air, kneeling in front of the troopers.

One of the troopers is heard giving repeated warnings: “Do not release the dog with his hands up”.

One Circleville police officer, ignoring the trooper’s warnings, is heard shouting “Get on the ground or you’re gonna get bit” after which he sics the dog on the man.

Mr Rose is heard screaming for help and asking the police officers to get the K-9 off him.

The dog is seen biting and pulling the arm of the man, who is on his knees and screaming in agony.

“Get it off!” he is heard saying as one trooper asks for the dog to be removed from the suspect.

Another officer is heard calling for a first aid kit. The footage also showed one of the police officers covering her mouth with her hands and walking away from the spot.

Officials said the 23-year-old Mr Rose was eventually taken into custody and given first aid.

The dog handler has now been fired, the police department has said in a statement.

“Circleville Police Officer Ryan Speakman’s actions during the review of his canine apprehension of suspect Jadarrius Rose on July 4 show that Officer Speakman did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers,” the department said, according to CNN. “Officer Speakman has been terminated from the department, effective immediately.”