Police K-9 helps deputies track down domestic violence suspect in Spanaway

A K-9 team from Lakewood helped Pierce County deputies find a domestic violence suspect in Spanaway.

On Sunday at noon, emergency dispatchers received a call about a protection order violation in the Spanaway area near 224th and 38th Avenue East.

A man was threatening to break down the door and was violating a current domestic violence protection order, according to deputies. Deputies were told the man was known to carry a gun.

The man had fled in his vehicle just before deputies arrived at the scene. Deputies began searching for the vehicle in nearby neighborhoods.

At some point the man parked his car, ran and started hopping over fences. Police said someone called in the suspicious behavior. Deputies set up a perimeter in the area and called for a K-9 team to help.

The Lakewood Police Department’s K-9 Rock arrived with his partner to help track the man.

After a short track, the man was found hiding in some thick brush between two properties.

With Rock’s help, deputies were able to get the man to surrender peacefully.