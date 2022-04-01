Police: K-9 Miko prevents woman from being carjacked in south Redding after harrowing chase

Police said they arrested a driver late Thursday after he ran from a stolen 1997 Honda Civic in the 4600 block of Churn Creek Road and tried to carjack a woman who was parked at a freeway onramp at South Bonnyview Road.

Officers credit K-9 Miko with preventing a carjacking by apprehending 64-year-old Michael Vandolah of Redding just before midnight.

Police were chasing Vandolah on foot and trying to stop him from confronting the woman in her parked vehicle by using “less than lethal force.”

The police canine succeeded in detaining the man after police couldn’t stop him with a stun gun, pepper spray and batons, Redding police Sgt. Chris Mills said in a news release.

Vandolah was booked into Shasta County Jail on suspicion of charges related to carjacking, evading and resisting arrest, obstruction, possession of burglary tools and possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

Police said they also found Vandolah in possession of drugs, so he also was arrested on suspicion of possessing controlled substances. Police said they found more than 24 grams of suspected heroin and more than 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine.

The incident started about 11:45 p.m. Thursday when police saw a white 1997 Honda Civic, that previously had been reported as stolen, in the 4600 block of Churn Creek Road.

Redding police K-9 Miko received credit from fellow officers for preventing a woman from being carjacked in south Redding on Thursday night, March 31, 2022.

Police tried to make a traffic stop but said the driver, later identified as Vandolah, drove recklessly through the parking lot of a nearby business and got stuck in a field.

Officers recognized Vandolah as he ran away because he “has a history of violent offenses, which included assaults on police.”

Vandolah didn’t obey officers’ commands to stop and instead climbed over a fence separating the parking lot from the northbound Interstate 5 onramp at South Bonnyview Road.

Meanwhile, a woman whose car was having possible mechanical issues was parked on the on-ramp’s shoulder. She was waiting for family members to show up and help her.

She saw Vandolah running from officers and coming toward her car, and had her windows rolled up and doors locked.

The man tried but couldn't open the woman’s front passenger-side door and then went to the other side.

“As officers confronted him, he ran to the driver side and again attempted to open the door,” police said. “At that time, K-9 Miko successfully apprehended Vandolah, allowing officers to safely detain him.”

Vandolah was treated at a local hospital because his right thigh was injured during his arrest before he was booked into Shasta County Jail.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight