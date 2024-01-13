New police K-9 on patrol in Montville

Jan. 12---

Montville ― It's been six months since K-9 Barrett died from injuries police said he had sustained after being assaulted by a suspect they were arresting.

In August, K-9 handler Daniel Witts, noting the emptiness he'd felt in the absence of his partner of six years, recalled how his partner had "consumed his whole life."

"He was the first thing I did in the morning, the last thing I did at night, like consumed my whole life. And then it's gone and you're like, 'Chief, I need a new dog,' " Witts had said.

Witts' wish was granted, and he got "Sig," a new police dog.

Sig graduated Dec. 21 after completing a 15-week Connecticut State Police K-9 program on how to protect his handler, apprehend and track suspects and recover evidence, Witts said last week.

"They pretty much come out of it a single-purpose patrol dog," he added.

Witts spoke about the unparalleled bond between K-9's and their handlers, one that grows stronger over time. Sig has already been spending each day for the past six months with Witts and his family.

"It's something that you'll never experience unless you're a K-9 handler. It's definitely a part that I missed when I lost Barrett, and a part that I regained when I got Sig," Witts added.

The K-9 officer said the transition between the two dogs has been a good one.

"I think he's going to fill in very nicely for Barrett's replacement," he said.

With Sig now a certified patrol dog, the two have started to go out on patrols together. Witts said that handlers do a lot to try to familiarize community members with the K-9s, and that process, including visits to schools, will begin soon.

Witts said the benefits of having a K-9 include the ability to track missing persons and conduct building searches before sending an officer inside.

"A missing person ― there's no way we're going to find him if we don't have a dog. Unless we're just walking around the woods and randomly find him," he said.

"The town ― they could have ended it when Barrett died. It's nice they continued the program. Because it is an expensive program to have. But we proved with Barrett that it was an important program to have, and the town sees the benefit of having a patrol dog," Witts said.

d.drainville@theday.com