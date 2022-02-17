Police and K-9 unit searching for man they say robbed landscapers at gunpoint Thursday

Police are investigating a Thursday evening armed robbery on Old Jericho Road in Burton, according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The robbery was reported around 5 p.m. at R&M Nursery LLC., where “employees reported that a male subject robbed them at gunpoint for cash and fled on foot toward Broad River Boulevard,” according to the alert.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bob Bromage said nobody was injured in the robbery.

“The subject was described as Black, around 40 years old, 5-foot-8 and approximately 180 pounds with balding hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black T-shirt with bleach stains and shorts.”

At 6 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were searching for the suspect with bloodhounds in the area around U.S. Highway 170 and Broad River Boulevard.

This story will be updated with more information.