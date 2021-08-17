Police: K9 bites ATV rider who 'drove at' southwest Ohio officer during stop

Aug. 17—A police dog bit an ATV rider who also was hit by a Taser Saturday night after he "drove at" an officer while trying to flee from a traffic stop in Dayton.

A large group of unlicensed all-terrain vehicles were headed north around 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Gettysburg Avenue when two Dayton Police Department officers headed south spotted them and activated their cruiser's overhead lights to signal a traffic stop of the group, according to an incident report and affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

All of the riders fled except for 25-year-old Deontaye Rashawn Trammell, 25, who appeared to have engine trouble, police said.

Officer Jamie Luckoski got out of the cruiser and ordered Trammell to get off the orange 1997 Toyota, but Trammell ignored him and restarted the ATV, reversed and struck a truck stopped behind him, the court document read.

"Officers continued to order Trammell from the vehicle, but he drove at officer Luckoski, carrying him over a curb and colliding with a traffic sign thus causing a large laceration to Luckoski's leg," the affidavit stated.

Officers wrestled Trammell from the ATV and he fought with them until police used a Taser on him and he was bitten by a police dog, according to the affidavit.

Police reported they found a loaded handgun in Trammell's backpack, and that he does not have a conceal-carry permit and is on probation. Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records show he was granted treatment in lieu of conviction in a 2020 drug case.

He spent 30 days in the Montgomery County Jail in 2016 after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge for punching a Vandalia police officer in the face after he was asked not to block the front doorway to Waffle House in East National Road, Dayton Daily News archives and court records show.