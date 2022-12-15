Police: Kaimuki man, 38, stabbed trying to break up fight

Dec. 15—A 38-year-old man was seriously injured in an early-morning stabbing in Kaimuki today.

The stabbing occurred in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue at about 4:15 a.m.

Honolulu police said the victim was trying to break up a fight between a girlfriend and boyfriend — the victim's neighbors — when the boyfriend stabbed the victim in the upper torso with an unspecified weapon.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and treated the victim. He was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Police said the suspect fled and they have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation. No arrests have been made.