This article, Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney's remains found in dumpster, originally appeared on CBSNews.com

Birmingham police said late Tuesday that Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney, who had been missing for 10 days, was dead, and that her remains were found inside a dumpster.

"We found the remains of a child that we believe to be Kamille," police chief Patrick Smith said at a press conference.

Smith said police were obtaining murder warrants against 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth, and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown. Both were previously identified as persons of interest in the case, according to the Associated Press, and are now in custody.

Smith said McKinney's remains were found near the home where the two were arrested, as part of a search for the missing girl. The Associated Press reports that lawyers for both suspects have said their clients are innocent.

McKinney disappeared Saturday, October 12 during a birthday party. Police believe the last image of McKinney is from a video showing her outside an apartment complex with another toddler.

"It only takes a split second," Smith said. "We can no longer assume that everyone is a part of the village that's trying to raise the child. We cannot take those things for granted."

