Police in Kansas City, Kansas, respond to homicide of teen near elementary school

A teenager died from injuries suffered in a shooting Tuesday near an elementary school in Kansas City, Kansas, that forced the building into lockdown.

Kansas City, Kansas, police officers responded to a report of shots fired just before noon in the 6600 block of Cleveland Avenue, police department spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand said.

A 15-year-old suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. He was transported to an area hospital where he died, the department said Tuesday afternoon.

The incident did not take place on school grounds, but was near Hazel Grove Elementary School, which went into lockdown. The school is hosting a half-day summer program, but Chartrand said all the students were inside at the time of the shooting. The Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools Police Department also responded and helped secure the area.

The initial investigation indicates that the suspect fired from inside a vehicle and that the shooting was not random, Chartrand said.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.