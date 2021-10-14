Police, Kansas officials investigate alleged abuse at Overland Park day care

Overland Park police, along with state officials, are looking into allegations of child abuse at the Learning Experience in Overland Park, a police spokesman said.

Police began their investigation into alleged child abuse at the day care at 13305 Pflumm Road after the first of nine police reports was filed on August 26, said Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department.

“All investigations are still ongoing,” Lacy said. The police department is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Children and Families.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment handles licensing and investigations of child care facilities.

“We cannot comment on an ongoing investigation,” said Matt Lara, communications director for the department, who confirmed that an investigation is underway.

The Department of Children and Families would only be involved if a report was made to the Kansas Protection Report Center. Any report and subsequent investigations are confidential, said Michael Deines, a spokesman for the department said.

The Overland Park day care is an independently owned franchise of The Learning Experience headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Anyone who suspects child neglect or abuse is asked to notify police, teacher, school counselor or anyone mandated by law to report suspected abuse, Lacy said.