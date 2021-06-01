Police: Keene man allegedly pulled knife during fight

Jack Rooney, The Keene Sentinel, N.H.
·1 min read

Jun. 1—A 34-year-old Keene man faces a felony criminal threatening charge after police say he pulled a knife during a fight Monday afternoon on Lamson Street.

No one was injured in the altercation, which began around 12:30 p.m., Keene Police Sgt. Sgt. Thaddeus "T.J." Derendal said. Police are still investigating what caused the fight, he added.

Officers did not immediately arrest anyone but during the course of their investigation learned that Mark Andrew Dennis Jr. allegedly threatened a 31-year-old Keene man with a knife. Derendal declined to release the name of the alleged victim and the other person involved in the fight, a 25-year-old Keene man, citing the ongoing investigation.

Police wrote a warrant for Dennis and arrested him without incident around 9:20 p.m. on Marlboro Street. He was held in jail overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned in Cheshire County Superior Court today at 1:30 p.m., Derendal said.

Jack Rooney can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1404, or jrooney@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @RooneyReports.

Recommended Stories

  • Search Continues For Suspects In Florida Shooting That Left 2 Dead, 21 Injured

    Miami-Dade police have released footage of the masked suspects exiting a stolen SUV outside the El Mula Banquet Hall before opening fire and then fleeing.

  • Can Zoom Continue its Boom? Post-COVID Headwinds Await

    Over one year ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world, one company seemed to emerge immediately from the darkness and was soon catapulted onto nearly everyone’s computer screens. Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) became a household name almost instantaneously in Q2 FY2020, but now, with the pandemic subsiding in developed countries, can the video conferencing application continue to woo its investors? Matthew Niknam of Deutsche Bank published a report in anticipation of Zoom’s earnings release, which is expected after market hours on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Niknam concluded on a Hold rating and a price target of $360 which reflects upside potential of 8.59% from Friday’s closing share price of $331.53. (See ZM stock analysis on TipRanks) Niknam explained that after the phenomenal growth Zoom experienced year-over-year, the company must adapt to the post-COVID world. The anniversary for many businesses’ one-year subscriptions will be approaching their renewal cycle point. As restrictions from forced pandemic-led lockdowns continue to ease, some businesses will maintain a hybrid work-from-home schedule structure, and others may not. Niknam was confident that larger businesses will stick with the conferencing software packages, and Zoom must capitalize on them by increasing upmarket engagement. The publicly-traded company has recently announced Zoom Events, wherein the platform will be providing the capability to host large-scale conferences for businesses. Niknam was also enthusiastic about the upscaling of Zoom’s international business, as that market comprised 31% of total revenue in FY21. Furthermore, Niknam wrote that the introduction of Zoom Phone could have significant upsell growth opportunities, particularly in regards to small to medium-sized businesses. However, he did note that Zoom currently has “one of the biggest bear narratives on shares,” as the stock has been trading at about 21x its enterprise value-to-sales (EV/Sales), albeit lower than its one-year average EV/Sales multiple of 29x. Niknam wrote that Zoom’s FY22 guidance contains a “higher degree of caution,” and that the number of users leaving Zoom’s platform as a result of the end of the pandemic can and will cause a notable amount of decelerating growth. On TipRanks, Zoom has a Hold average analyst consensus rating based on 6 Buys, 11 Holds, and 2 Sells. The stock has an average analyst price target of $410.69, reflecting approximately 24% upside potential over the next 12 months. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • ‘We are struggling to find employees to help us keep up,’ manufacturers tell ISM

    American manufacturers have been flooded with new orders for cars, computers, furniture, appliances and all sorts of goods, but they are struggling to keep up amid widespread shortages of supplies and labor, a closely followed ISM survey showed.

  • Domino’s seeks 5,000 workers as staff return to old roles

    Domino’s said Brexit uncertainty and pandemic hires departing were responsible for the shortage.

  • Simon Cowell Bows Out Of ‘X Factor Israel’ Judging Duties

    Simon Cowell has cancelled a planned stint as a judge on the new series of The X Factor Israel which is due to air on Reshet 13 later this year. The impetus for Cowell’s reported pulling out has not been officially clarified, although the Jewish News of London cited a source saying, “For a number […]

  • Maryland and Montana move to restrict DNA search practices with new laws

    Maryland and Montana have passed new laws restricting forensic genealogy, the DNA technique used to trace the Golden State Killer, in order to protect the privacy of suspects and their families, the New York Times reported Monday.Why it matters: Law enforcement across the U.S. have access to DNA in databases outside of the criminal justice system. Through genealogy websites with millions of users, police have used DNA to identify suspects.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThese are the country's "first laws limiting forensic genealogy," the NYT notes.University of Maryland law professor Natalie Ram contends that giving investigators access to a suspect's genome, "including markers of sensitive health information, was akin to an unreasonable search, which is banned by the Fourth Amendment," per the Times.Yes, but: The legislation has been criticized by law enforcement representatives, who argue that it will be "harder to solve cold cases," Montana Public Radio notes.Zoom in: In Maryland from Oct. 1, a forensic genetic genealogical DNA analysis and search may "not be initiated without certifying certain information before a court and obtaining a certain authorization from the court," according to the bill's synopsis.Investigators may only use the method for serious crimes, like murder and sexual assault, and they're only permitted to use websites "with strict policies around user consent," per the Times.The Montana law requires "investigators to obtain a warrant to search consumer DNA databases like 23andMe or Ancestry.com," Montana Public Radio notes.Of note: Maryland's law was sponsored by Democratic lawmakers, while a Republican is behind Montana's, demonstrating that "people across the political spectrum find law enforcement use of consumer genetic data chilling, concerning and privacy-invasive," Ram noted to the NYT.Flashback: Police found DNA at several murder scenes in California and used the public genealogy sites GEDmatch.com and FamilyTreeDNA to narrow down their search and find Joseph James DeAngelo, the Golden State Killer. His DNA was "secretly retrieved ... from a discarded item" while he was under surveillance, per the Los Angeles Times, and matched to the murder scenes' samples.DeAngelo is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to 13 murders and admitting 161 uncharged crimes, including rapes and burglaries, in the 1970s and 1980s.Go deeper: Genetic testing firms share your DNA data more than you thinkLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Another Asian woman randomly attacked on street in NYC, CCTV shows - old

    A man in an orange hoodie and denim jacket is seen punching her unprovoked in camera footage

  • Mother accused of forcing six-year-old daughter to have hundreds of unnecessary surgeries

    Sophie Hartman is contesting charges of assault and domestic violence

  • ‘Proud of you’: AOC leads tributes to Naomi Osaka for standing her ground at French Open

    Naomi Osaka was threatened with expulsion from the Grand Slam after she refused to participate in press conference citing mental health concerns

  • White supremacist arrested for allegedly plotting to shoot up Texas Walmart

    ‘The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable,’ says Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha

  • Oath Keepers wanted antifa to attack Capitol so Trump could declare martial law, indictment says

    Stewart Rhodes allegedly wanted former president ‘to declare an insurrection, and to call us up as the militia’

  • California cafe charges customers extra if they wear a face mask

    The restaurant previously offered discounts for throwing your face mask away.

  • Ex-general says Michael Flynn is getting ‘crazier and crazier’ after endorsing military coup in US

    ‘Unfortunately, he has, in my view, gone off the deep end’

  • Texas governor threatens to defund state lawmakers and staff after Democrats block voting restrictions bill

    ‘This is petty and tone-deaf even for Texas’

  • Police investigate ‘playing with pistol’ claim as Tory peer’s daughter-in-law held in Belize after death of officer

    Jasmine Hartin held since Friday over death of policeman

  • Brian Sicknick’s mother attacks Trump for watching Capitol Riot like a ‘soap opera’

    Capitol Police officer was a Trump supporter, but self-proclaimed ‘law and order’ president has not reached out to his family since he died

  • Florida accused of ‘cruel attack’ by becoming 7th state to ban transgender children from girls’ sport

    GOP governors in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee have also signed similar laws

  • Naomi Osaka dropped out of the French Open due to post-match anxiety, spotlighting a common mental health issue

    Naomi Osaka dropped out of the French Open due to post-match press anxiety. High pressure situations can trigger anxious people, according to experts.

  • Trudeau admits mass grave containing 215 Indigenous children is ‘not an isolated issue’

    Indigenous leaders have called for investigations into every residential school site in the country

  • Biden marks son Beau's death with grave visit, remarks to military families

    President Joe Biden marked the sixth anniversary on Sunday of his son Beau's death with a visit to his grave site and a speech about grief to military families and veterans, on the eve of the Memorial Day holiday commemorating the country's military dead. Biden and his wife, Jill, visited Beau Biden's grave in Delaware and attended church at the cemetery in the president's home state on a cold, overcast day. The president spoke later to military families and veterans at Veterans Memorial Park about his loss, and theirs.