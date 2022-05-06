Police: Keene pedestrian seriously hurt when struck by vehicle; driver charged

May 6—Keene police allege a Swanzey resident intentionally drove his vehicle at a pedestrian before striking him, leaving him seriously injured, on Elm Street in Keene Friday morning.

Police arrested Freeman "Tommy" Ward, 29, and charged him with drug possession and first-degree assault, a felony, after he hit Matthew Kirker, 32, of Keene with his Jeep Grand Cherokee, the department said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Rescue personnel treated Kirker at the scene for serious injuries to his lower body before taking him to Cheshire Medical Center, police said.

The release — which said police arrived at the scene around 6:45 a.m. — did not include information about what led up to the alleged assault or how they determined Ward had purposely driven toward Kirker. The Keene Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment.

Ward is being held at the Cheshire County jail pending his arraignment in Cheshire County Superior Court on Monday, the release states.

The crash is under investigation and police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Keene department at 603-357-9813.

