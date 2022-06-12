Police: Keep an eye out for home-invasion suspects who crashed car in Glendale after chase

Glendale police say an unknown number of suspects in a home invasion being chased by police from Warren County and elsewhere crashed near Chester and Sharon roads early this evening and fled on foot.

One suspect has been caught. Another was picked up by a white car, police said in a Facebook post.

Police did not say where the home invasion was.

People are asked to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

The Enquirer will update this report when more information is available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Glendale police say a number of departments are looking for suspects in a home invasion case