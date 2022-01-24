Police keeping watch for driver who approached child

Jan. 24—SALEM, N.H. — Police have kept an eye on Crestwood Circle and surrounding neighborhoods after a resident reported that her daughter was approached by a stranger and asked if she wanted a ride.

According to police Capt. Jason Smith, the 13-year-old had just gotten off a school bus when a man in a black pickup truck said it was too cold for her to walk home and offered for her to get inside his vehicle.

The child reportedly refused, Smith said, and the man circled the neighborhood before leaving.

Police were not given any other description of the driver and a check of camera footage in the area was unhelpful, he said.

Officers conducting follow-up patrols have not found anything suspicious.

Smith says the situation is a reminder to not accept rides from strangers and to immediately report suspicious activity to police.