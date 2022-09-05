Police: Keizer homeowner shoots and kills person invading home

A homeowner in Keizer shot and killed a home invader early Sunday morning, according to police.

In a brief statement, police said officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound at a residence on Mayfield Place North at approximately 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

There was one person in the home asleep when they woke up to someone inside the home, police said. The person fired his weapon, striking the home invader, according to police. The suspect was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Neither Keizer police or Marion County District Attorney's Office would comment, saying the investigation is ongoing. No further details were made available.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Keizer homeowner shoots and kills person invading home