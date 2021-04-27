Police: New Kensington woman stabbed man who wanted to leave her apartment

Apr. 27—A New Kensington woman is accused of stabbing a man twice during a domestic dispute early Monday.

City police charged Nicole Brundage, 35, of Freeport Road, with aggravated and simple assault in connection with the incident.

A criminal complaint filed against Brundage said police went to her apartment shortly before 1 a.m. after Brundage called emergency dispatchers to report that she had a knife and had stabbed a man.

Responding officers said they saw a man walking out of the apartment with his hands up when they arrived. Police said the left side of his shirt was covered in blood, and he told officers his attacker was upstairs in the house.

Police said Brundage complied with an officer's order to come down and was taken into custody. A small child was found sleeping in a crib.

Police said the man told them he had stayed at Brundage's apartment overnight Saturday. He spent Sunday looking for the keys to his vehicle so he could leave but could not find them, and Brundage tried to prevent him from leaving, according to the complaint.

The man said Brundage offered him money to order a ride home through a ride-sharing service, but she became belligerent when he said he wanted his keys, the complaint said. He told officers she grabbed a 6-inch-long kitchen knife and stabbed him in the left shoulder twice, dropping the knife after he pushed her against a wall.

The man was taken to Allegheny General Hospital for treatment, the complaint said.

The complaint said Brundage told them that the man started "acting crazy" about his keys, and that she told him to leave and gave him money, but he wouldn't accept it because he thought it was in exchange for sex.

Police said Brundage told them she grabbed a small kitchen knife and started pushing him out of the apartment, and in the process the man stabbed himself.

Police said that in the 911 call, Brundage had reported that she stabbed an intruder.

Brundage did not have an attorney listed in court records.

She was arraigned Monday and released on an unsecured $10,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 6.

