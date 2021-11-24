Police: Kentucky man admits to shooting girlfriend in neck. He’s charged with murder.

A man from Caldwell County has been charged with murder — domestic violence after allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the neck, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP was called to Coleman Crider Road in Princeton Monday night by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal shooting. Officers found Ursala Hamlet with a gunshot wound in her neck. She died at the scene.

According to court records, Tommy Dunning, 39, was on scene at the time of the shooting and made the initial 911 call. He was taken to the Princeton Police Department for an interview, and he allegedly admitted to pulling a .357 pistol from his waistband and shooting Hamlet.

Dunning also told officers he and Hamlet were in a relationship and had been arguing prior to the shooting, according to the arrest citation. He was taken to the Caldwell County Jail.