Police: Kentucky man didn’t stop for school bus, hit and killed pedestrian

Kentucky State Police have charged a Perry County driver who allegedly hit and killed a man after failing to stop for a school bus that was picking up a child.

Police charged Santos Domingo, 43, of Hazard, with reckless homicide, reckless driving, improperly passing a school bus, having no operator’s license and leaving the scene of an accident, according to a news release.

The incident happened early Wednesday at Lost Creek in Breathitt County.

A school bus had stopped on KY 15 to pick up a child, and Randall Scott Combs, 47, had escorted the child to the bus, according to the news release.

As Combs walked back across the road, an approaching Chevrolet Equinox disregarded the flashing lights and stop sign on the bus and hit him, state police said.

Combs was dead in the road when police arrived.

The driver got out of the SUV and fled into a wooded area. Police could not find him immediately. But police talked with him by phone later and Domingo turned himself in, according to the release.