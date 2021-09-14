Police: Kentucky man fired gun out of hotel window, claimed to be shooting at aliens

A Kentucky man was charged over the weekend after he allegedly fired shots out of a hotel window and told police he was trying to shoot aliens, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Gunfire was reported around 3:27 a.m. Saturday at a hotel on Keeneland Drive, near Interstate 75, in Richmond, according to police. Officers responded and “discovered shots were being fired from a hotel window.”

Patrons in the hotel were evacuated, police said. The Richmond Police Emergency Response Unit was called to help with the man who was inside a room with a female who had locked herself in the bathroom, police said.

Samuel Riddell, a 55-year-old Waco resident, was eventually apprehended, police said.

“Mr. Riddell told police that he observed aliens in the parking lot and was shooting at them,” Richmond police said in a social media post Monday.

Riddell was charged with six counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of criminal mischief and two counts of possessing a gun as a convicted felon, according to court records. Four of the wanton endangerment counts included wanton endangerment of a police officer.

Police said they found two handguns and a semiautomatic rifle. No one was injured when the shots were fired, but police said vehicles had been struck by gunfire. One of the bullets was also fired into an adjacent occupied room, police said.

Riddell remained in the Madison County Detention Center Tuesday morning, according to jail records. His bond was $25,000, according to court records.