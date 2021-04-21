Police: Kentucky mother charged in death of 10-year-old son

·1 min read

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky mother was charged with murder early Wednesday after police found the body of her 10-year-old son in the trunk of her vehicle, authorities said.

Louisville Police officers went to the home of Kaitlin R. Higgins Tuesday night after a caller reported seeing her with a gun and a dead boy wrapped in a blanket, according to news outlets, which cited an arrest report.

They found Higgins, 28, on the porch and blood on the steps before opening the vehicle's trunk and finding the child's body, the arrest citation said.

Higgins told police she shot her son after trying to cut out his tongue, the citation said.

Higgins was arrested early Wednesday and also faces a charge of tampering with evidence, according to court records, which did not list a defense attorney.

Recommended Stories

  • Mom shoots 10-year-old son and places body in car trunk, Kentucky cops say

    She told officers she tried to cut her son’s tongue out of his mouth before shooting him.

  • Lowe’s stores fined more than $35,000 for violating COVID rules, Oregon officials say

    A COVID-19 outbreak at one of the stores led to five cases.

  • Lexington looking for new violence prevention coordinator, programs as homicides spike

    The city of Lexington is looking for a new violence prevention czar as it is faces an alarming jump in the number of homicides in recent weeks.

  • End of an era? No Kentucky basketball players listed in NBA mock draft for next year.

    John Calipari has had at least two players in every NBA Draft since 2010. Is that streak in major jeopardy?

  • Fayette schools criminalizing, punishing Black students disproportionately, groups say

    The Fayette County Public Schools district is “policing, criminalizing, and punishing students” of color at disproportionate rates, officials of three advocacy groups announced this week.

  • Get to know the trainers who will have horses running in the 2021 Kentucky Derby

    Looking for a Kentucky Derby horse to bet on? The trainer's previous history in the race is one factor to consider.

  • Democrats push forward ‘Civilian Climate Corps’ with support from Biden and AOC

    Both the White House and progressives in Congress support a program that would hire Americans to work on climate-related projects across the country.

  • Despite right-wing panic about the plummeting birthrate, Republicans are lining up against Biden's pro-family 'human infrastructure' push

    Joe Biden is getting ready to unveil another far-reaching set of proposals that would dramatically expand the social safety net for families.

  • Police shoot teen girl to death in Ohio and release bodycam video

    Police didn't identify her but her family and Franklin County Children Services identified her as 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant.

  • Queen says she is in 'period of great sadness' but 'deeply touched' by tributes to Prince Philip

    The Queen has released a message as she marks her first birthday as a widow.

  • South Korean president: Trump "beat around the bush and failed" on North Korea

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in criticized former President Trump's attempts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, telling the New York Times he "beat around the bush" with North Korea and "failed to pull it through."Why it matters: Moon, now in his final year in office, called denuclearization a "matter of survival" for South Korea and urged President Biden to resume negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after a standstill of nearly two years.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: “I hope that Biden will go down as a historic president that has achieved substantive and irreversible progress for the complete denuclearization and peace settlement on the Korean Peninsula,” Moon told the Times.“He beat around the bush and failed to pull it through,” he said of Trump. “The most important starting point for both governments is to have the will for dialogue and to sit down face to face at an early date.” Moon also called on the U.S. to cooperate with China on North Korea and other issues, warning that if "tensions between the United States and China intensify, North Korea can take advantage of it and capitalize on it."Context: Talks between the U.S. and North Korea and unprecedented engagement between Trump and Kim quickly soured after the two countries couldn't reach a substantive agreement on denuclearization and drawing down sanctions.After Biden assumed office, North Korean quickly rebuffed his attempts to restart negotiations and warned the U.S. to "refrain from causing a stink" if "it wants to sleep in peace for coming four years."North Korea also conducted its first major weapons test since Biden took office in March by firing two ballistic missiles into the East Sea.Go deeper ... Biden's blinking red lights: Taiwan, Ukraine and IranLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Man dead after standoff with police in Worcester

    A man carrying a rifle and claiming to have a bomb has died in a shooting involving police in Worcester.

  • $94 million worth of cocaine discovered on boat offloaded in Miami, the Coast Guard said

    More than 5,500 pounds of cocaine — worth about $94.6 million — arrived in Miami after Coast Guard crews on Tuesday found the drugs aboard a boat near Colombia.

  • The Queen Releases Rare Personal Statement on 95th Birthday About How She's Doing After Prince Philip's Death

    The Queen's husband passed away less than two weeks ago.

  • Suburban Chicago woman gets 6.5 years for labor trafficking

    A suburban Chicago woman was sentenced Tuesday to six and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to charges alleging she helped several people from Guatemala enter the U.S. illegally and forbid them from leaving her home until they paid off debts to her. Concepcion Malinek, 50, of Cicero, had pleaded guilty last year to one count of labor trafficking.

  • The Best Ways to Stop Japanese Beetles From Devouring Your Garden

    These voracious pests can leave plants with tattered foliage and flowers, plus the larvae can damage lawns. Here's how to keep these bugs under control.

  • Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says

    Judge revokes Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

  • She Claimed Her 8-Year-Old Granddaughter Ran Away. Then Cops Found a Body in Her Car.

    Gem County Sheriff's Office/Ada County Sheriff's OfficeConnie Ann Smith, of Emmett, Idaho, reported her 8-year-old granddaughter missing on April 12, telling police she’d run away.Three days later, little Taryn Summers was found—stuffed inside a garbage bag in the backseat of the grandma’s black Lexus, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.Authorities have now charged Smith with failing to notify law enforcement of death and destruction of evidence. During her Monday afternoon arraignment, Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erik Thompson called the case “egregious” and said additional charges could be filed soon.“This is a huge devastation and loss to my sister, my family, and I and we are completely heartbroken to lose a family member at such a young age and in such a tragic way. Taryn had a personality twice her size and was a very funny and smart little girl who could always make everyone laugh,” Jennifer Sexton, Summers’ aunt, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “Taryn is so loved and was a bright light taken in such an evil way from this world way too soon, and she will be greatly missed.”Did Bigfoot Murder Three People in the Woods of California?While authorities have only identified the child found inside Smith’s car as “TS,” family members have confirmed her identity. Last week, the Gem County Sheriff’s Office announced it had discovered a body believed to be Taryn’s, with details matching those in the affidavit. The affidavit also lists Smith as the grandmother and custodian of “TS,” and says Smith has a son whose last name is Summers. The 54-year-old is the owner of the property where the little girl was reportedly last seen.Authorities say that when officers arrived at Smith’s house after she’d reported Summers missing, they discovered a piece of the carpet had been cut out. Smith allegedly told police she’d removed the carpet and burned it after the had child “defecated” on it.The affidavit states that police ultimately learned that earlier in the day, Smith had been seen driving from a preschool with Summers sleeping in the backseat. Smith admitted the girl was still asleep when they arrived home and that she carried her into a bedroom.On April 14, police and Idaho state forensics investigators returned to search the home again—and found a “small brown spot” on the bedroom wall they believed to be blood.After several searches around Smith’s property, investigators gained access to Smith’s Lexus—after she initially told police she “did not know where the key (was) for the vehicle.”Inside, they found Summers’ body in a black trash bag on the floor. Investigators said the little girl had vomit on her shirt and in her hair. Smith was then arrested on April 15, according to online court records.“In reviewing the probable cause affidavit, the alleged conduct is disturbing,” Judge Tyler Smith said during Smith’s hearing on Monday, before ordering an $800,000 bond. “Report that the child was missing. Ultimately the discovery of the deceased child on the property, I believe two days later. The potential penalty, depending on the conclusion of the investigation, could be severe.”Smith’s attorney did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Authorities also noted that Summer was not the only relative connected to Smith who’s gone missing. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office said that 16-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton went missing in September 2020 and 14-year-old Taylor Summers disappeared in October. Both teens have since been located and were not in danger.All three children lived in Smith’s house after being moved from their mother’s house in 2019 after testing positive for hard drugs, according to EastIdahoNews. “Law enforcement has been in contact with Taylor and does not believe her to be in danger at this time. Family has been in contact with Tristan Sexton and law enforcement does not believe him to be in danger at this time,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said on Thursday. “I want to thank everyone for their concern and support during the last few days.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Makiyah Bryant: Ohio police release body camera footage in shooting of 16-year-old

    Clip shows chaotic scene before officer opens fire

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees