Police: Kentucky robbery suspect prompted school lockdowns, threatened clerk with knife

The Anderson County School System was put on lockdown Monday as a result of an armed robbery at a nearby gas station, according to the Lawrenceburg Police Department.

The robbery happened around 10:15 a.m. at the U-Mart on Crossroads Drive. Police said a man entered the store and waited for customers to leave before threatening a store clerk with a knife.

The suspect demanded money from the cash register and the employee complied, according to police. The man then fled the store in an early 2000s model maroon Chevrolet 1500 extended cab pickup truck. Police said the truck may have chrome wheels on it.

The man was described by a store employee as heavyset with a dark complexion, according to police. He was wearing a black ski mask, black jacket with a gray hoodie underneath, khaki cargo pants and light brown shoes. He was last seen heading south on Highway 127 from Fox Creek Road.

The suspect was still at-large Tuesday morning and is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect is encouraged to contact Lawrenceburg police at 502-839-5125 or use the text-a-tip line at 502-604-1326.

The Anderson County Schools System went on lockdown as a result of the robbery, police said. At 11:09 a.m. Monday, the school system reported it had released the lockdowns.