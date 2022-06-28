Police: Kentucky woman took $120K from Central KY resident in home improvement scam

A woman accused of running a residential contractor scam in Franklin County has been arrested, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Maritza Caban, 41, of Lancaster, would allegedly act as a home improvement contractor and fail to complete projects after already accepting payment. The sheriff’s office said Caban scammed someone in Franklin County out of $120,000.

Caban was operating under the name of CTC Construction or under her name as a contractor. The sheriff’s office encouraged people to contact investigators at 502-875-8740 if they believe they are a victim of the scam.

According to court records, Caban was indicted on June 14 for the offense of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 but less than $1 million. She arrested six days later. She’s being held at the Franklin County Detention Center on a $20,000, according to court records.