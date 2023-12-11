Police: Kettering boy arrested after threatening to shoot up middle school during class

Dec. 11—A 14-year-old Van Buren Middle School student was arrested Friday after he reportedly threatened to commit a school shooting during class.

The boy stood up during an orchestra class and yelled he was going to "shoot up the school," said Kettering Police Department Public Information Officer Cynthia James.

The student reportedly acted as if his instrument case was a gun and pointed it at students in the room while making shooting noises.

"He also looked at two specific girls in the class and pretended to shoot them with the case, saying 'That's what I'm going to do to you guys,'" James added.

The boy was removed from class immediately. His items were searched and no weapons were found.

Police arrested the boy and he was booked into the juvenile detention center on aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct charges.

The parents and guardians of the involved students were notified of the incident, James said.