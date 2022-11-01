"Shots fired" complaints from residents near the 1300 block of Rockwell Street early Sunday morning has led to the arrest of a Kewanee man on weapons charges.

Kewanee Police say Ashton Powers, 25, shot a gun on his property during a domestic dispute sometime around 3 a.m. He was arrested and taken to Henry County Jail after officers found spent shell casings in Powers' yard following an investigation.

"This corroborated witness statements that (Powers) had discharged a firearm outside of the house during the domestic disturbance," said KPD press release.

Officers also obtained a search warrant for the residence and conducted a search of the house. During the search, Officers located a .380 caliber semi-automatic Sig Sauer handgun, a .380 caliber semi-automatic Baikal handgun, several rounds of .380 ammunition and three loaded .380 magazines.

On Monday, Henry County State’s Attorney’s Office formally charged Powers with two counts of Unlawful Use or Possession of Weapons by a Felon (Class 3 Felony), Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (Class 4 Felony) and Aggravated Assault (Class 4 Felony). The Class 3 felony for Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon carries a potential sentence of 2-10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Power’s bond was set at $100,000 (10%) and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Henry County Courthouse.

A woman at the residence, 34-year-old, Desirae Dunn was also arrested but was released with a notice to appear for charges of Obstructing Justice. Obstructing Justice is a Class 4 felony that carries a potential sentence of 2-5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

This article originally appeared on Star Courier: Police say Kewanee man fired gun during domestic dispute Sunday