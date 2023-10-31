Police: Kidnapping victim found in Central Kentucky, suspects arrested.

Two suspects were arrested in Kentucky Tuesday morning after police found a kidnapping victim in Madison County, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP were made aware of a possible kidnapping in Wayne County, Ohio, at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, KSP said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol tracked the suspect’s vehicle to I-75 in Lexington headed south via a cell phone ping and notified KSP in Richmond.

A state trooper found the vehicle around the 95 mile-marker and pulled the vehicle over, according to KSP. The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Anthony Grinnel of Cleveland, Ohio, was taken into custody for questioning and later charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, driving on a suspended/revoked license and failure to signal.

William Tate, 27, of Newland, North Carolina, was a passenger in the vehicle. KSP said he was charged with possession of a defaced firearm. Both Grinnel and Tate were booked into the Madison County Detention Center.

The victim was located in the vehicle and is safe, according to KSP. Police didn’t provide any additional information.

State police were still investigating Tuesday afternoon.