Police: Kidnapping victim thwarted attacker

May 31—An Odessa woman who authorities believe was assaulted and kidnapped saved herself from further harm by locking her car doors and honking for help early Tuesday morning.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, dispatchers received a 911 call shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday from someone who said a woman was honking the horn of her Chevrolet Cruz at West County Road and 8th Street and calling for help.

When officers arrived, the woman told officers a man she knew, Jude Francisco Nunez, surprised her as she was getting out of her car at her house on Eisenhower Road, took her phone away and forced her back into the car, the report stated.

The woman said Nunez began hitting her and threatening to kill her with a knife and a gun if she didn't take him to a specific location, according to the report.

After driving on Loop 338 for awhile, they pulled into a parking lot on 8th Street and West County Road, she said. When Nunez got out of the car to come to her side, she told officers she locked the doors and repeatedly honked the horn until someone called 911.

When Nunez saw someone calling 911, he fled with her phone, the woman told officers.

An officer noted in his report the woman had bruises and cuts on her legs, hands, arms, feet and face. In addition, he saw a bite mark on the back of one of her arms and tufts of hair in the car.

The officer also found a folding knife with hair in it, the report stated.

Nunez was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury, both first-degree felonies punishable by five years to life in prison.

He was also arrested on suspicion of giving police false information and resisting arrest.

Nunez remains in the Ector County jail on surety bonds totaling $107,000.