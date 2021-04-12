Police kill Black man in Minneapolis suburb, sparking protests near Chauvin trial

Officers stand guard outside Brooklyn Center Police Department after police allegedly shot and killed a man, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota
Nicholas Pfosi and Jonathan Allen
·3 min read
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (Reuters) - A police officer in a Minneapolis suburb fatally shot a young Black man during a traffic stop for what his mother said was air fresheners dangling from his rear-view mirror, sparking protests that spilled into Monday morning.

The shooting and subsequent unrest in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, came hours before the resumption of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former white Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd. The trial began its 11th day on Monday in a courtroom less than 10 miles (16 km) away from the incident.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department said it would hold a briefing at 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT) on the shooting.

Relatives and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz identified the man killed by police as Daunte Wright, 20. Walz said in a statement on Sunday that he was monitoring the unrest as "our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement."

Wright's mother, Katie Wright, told reporters she had received a call from her son on Sunday afternoon telling her that police had pulled him over for having air fresheners dangling from his rear-view mirror, which is illegal in Minnesota. She could hear police tell her son to get out the vehicle, she said.

"I heard scuffling, and I heard police officers say, 'Daunte, don't run,'" she said through tears. The call ended. When she dialed his number again, his girlfriend answered and said he was dead in the driver's seat.

In a statement, Brooklyn Center police said officers pulled over a man for a traffic violation just before 2 p.m., and found he had an outstanding arrest warrant. As police tried to arrest him, he got back in the car. One officer shot the man, who was not identified in the statement. The man drove several blocks before striking another vehicle and dying at the scene.

Late Sunday, a group of about 100 to 200 protesters gathered around the Brooklyn Center police headquarters and threw projectiles at the building, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said in a livestreamed news briefing. The group was later dispersed.

Another group of protesters broke into about 20 businesses at a regional shopping center, with some businesses looted, according to the police and local media reports.

Brooklyn Center's mayor ordered a curfew until 6 a.m. (1100 GMT) on Monday morning, and the local school superintendent said the district would move to remote learning on Monday "out of an abundance of caution."

Anti-police protesters have already spent recent days rallying in Minneapolis as the trial of Chauvin enters its third week in a courthouse ringed with barriers and National Guard soldiers.

In response to the protests, Derek Chauvin’s lead attorney, Eric Nelson, renewed his request to have the jury sequestered by having members moved to a hotel. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill again denied the request, saying he would not sequester jurors until they begin deliberations in downtown Minneapolis, which is already heavily fortified against potential unrest.

(Reporting by Nicholas Pfosi in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, and Jonathan Allen in Minneapolis; additional reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

    The judge presiding over Derek Chauvin's murder trial denied a motion by the defense to sequester and re-question the jury in the aftermath of the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright near Minneapolis Sunday night. Why it matters: The defense argued that the police shooting of a Black man just miles away from where George Floyd died could influence the jury and result in prejudicial bias. The prosecution countered that Wright's case was sufficiently different and that "world events happen, things continue to happen in the state despite the fact that we're all here in trial." The prosecution also argued that it would be exceedingly difficult for the jurors to avoid all exposure to media, and noted that jurors had already been questioned about their ability to remain impartial during jury selection. "This is a totally different case," Judge Peter Cahill said after denying the defense's motion. He acknowledged that some jurors may have heard about the civil unrest in Minneapolis Sunday night, but that no significant change in the jury's security had taken place. Cahill said that he chose not to sequester the jury at the trial's start with the caveat that sequestering could happen if someone reached out to a juror and tried to influence them — but he noted Monday that this has not happened. Cahill also said that the jury may be sequestered next Monday when the case anticipates closing arguments.

    Police in Minneapolis unleashed tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters Sunday, hours after a police officer fatally shot a man, only 10 miles away from where George Floyd was killed in police custody last year. About 100 protesters confronted police in riot gear, chanting "Black Lives Matter" and climbing on top of police cars. A witness told Reuters that later, police fired rubber bullets, hitting at least two people, and leaving at least one man wounded and bleeding from the head. Protesters later gathered outside the police department, surrounded by hundreds of officers, who set off flash bangs and sprayed chemical irritants at the crowd. In a statement, Brooklyn Center police said officers had pulled over a man for a traffic violation just before 2 p.m., and found he had an outstanding arrest warrant. As police tried to arrest him, the driver re-entered his car before an officer shot him. The man then drove off before striking another vehicle, and dying at the scene. The victim was later identified by relatives as 20 year old Daunte Wright, according to the local Star Tribune. Police say the officers' body cameras were on during the incident. Minneapolis is already on edge as the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin enters its third week of testimony. Chauvin was captured on video last year kneeling on the neck of 46-year-old George Floyd for nine minutes, as he was handcuffed on the ground. Floyd's death sparked protests across the globe against police brutality and racial injustice.

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the chances of another global financial crisis like the one that hit in 2008 is "very, very low." Instead, he told 60 Minutes during an interview that aired Sunday night, "the risk that we keep our eyes on the most now is cyber risk." The economy is "ever changing," Powell explained to correspondent Scott Pelley. "The globalization of the economy and technology have enabled manufacturing to take place all around the world. It's very hard for people in wealthy countries to raise prices or to raise wages. It's hard for workers to raise wages when wages can move overseas. It's just a different economy." When Pelley asked Powell about the chances of the world experiencing "a systemic breakdown like in 2008," the chairman said the prospect of having a "breakdown that looked anything like that, where you had banks making terrible loans and investment decisions and needing and having low levels of liquidity and weak capital positions, and thus needing a government bailout, the chances of that are very, very low. Very low." The world evolves, though, and as such "the risks change as well," Powell said. "And I would say that the risk that we keep our eyes on the most now is cyber risk." The scenarios in this case involve "a large financial institution" losing the ability to "track payments that it's making," Powell said. "Where you would have a part of the financial system come to a halt, or perhaps even a broad part. And so, we spend so much time and energy and money guarding against these things. There are cyber attacks every day on all major institutions now. That's a big part of the threat picture in today's world."