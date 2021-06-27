Police kill gunman who crashed stolen truck, fatally shot two bystanders

Three people, including a gunman, were killed Saturday after a man stole a plumber's truck, crashed it into a house and opened fire on two bystanders before being felled by police, authorities said.

The large truck struck a vehicle before crashing into a house in Winthrop, Massachusetts, just outside Boston, Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty said at a news conference.

Two people in the vehicle that was hit were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, he said. No one was inside the home at the time, he said.

After the second crash, the suspect fled on foot and shot a male and female, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

"We are investigating whether the male may have been trying to engage the suspect to end the threat," state police said.

Delehanty said the suspect was armed with "approximately" two weapons when he went down the block and opened fire on the two bystanders.

Winthrop police opened fire on the suspect, killing him, they said. The male and female also died, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A Winthrop officer was hospitalized "but was not seriously injured," the Winthrop department said in a statement.