Police kill man carrying fake gun on Hollywood Boulevard

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police fatally shot a man Thursday who was carrying what turned out to be a replica handgun on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, authorities said.

A woman was also injured during the incident, but the Los Angeles Police Department did not specify how she had been hurt. She was taken to the hospital.

Officers responded to Hollywood Boulevard around 11:20 a.m. following reports of a man walking around with a handgun along the Walk of Fame. Officers arrived to find a man who matched the description and at least one officer fired their weapon.

The shooting occurred near the famed corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, and less than a block from the Dolby Theatre, where the Oscars are normally presented.

Police did not say what prompted the shooting or whether any de-escalation methods were attempted first. It was not immediately clear how many officers opened fire, or how many times the man had been struck.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at a hospital. No officers were hurt.

The fake gun was found at the scene, police said. Detectives are interviewing witnesses to the shooting, as well as people may have been assaulted by the man.

The incident takes place just eight days after the state attorney general announced new protocols that will send a team of investigators from the California Department of Justice to probe when a police officer fatally shoots an unarmed civilian.

The move comes after state lawmakers passed legislation giving the attorney general new responsibilities in the wake of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis.

The attorney general's office did not immediately say if Thursday's incident would be considered under the criteria because the man was carrying a fake gun.