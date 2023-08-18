Police kill man in gunfight after shootings, assault and kidnapping in Wrightsville Beach

Wilmington-area police said a man killed by law enforcement on a busy road Friday was linked to a series of crimes spanning the city and Wrightsville Beach over a 24-hour period.

Police described a series of incidents, including a Thursday evening shooting in a suburban Wilmington neighborhood, a chaotic scene early Friday afternoon where a woman was kidnapped and assaulted before running onto Wrightsville Beach, and a shootout on Market Street where four deputies exchanged gunfire with the man, killing him.

“We are confident that these seemingly unrelated incidents are actually work of this one individual,” Ben David, New Hanover County’s district attorney, said during a press conference.

Officials did not name the suspect.

#BREAKING Here is the press conference in relation to the Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina incident. pic.twitter.com/VsRSzzI1mR — Pure America News (@PureAmericaNews) August 18, 2023

The series of incidents began Thursday evening when police were alerted to a shooting off Wrightsville Avenue in Wilmington and then another a short time later on Lake Avenue, about 1.5 miles away, said Police Chief Donny Williams.

In the second shooting, a 54-year-old woman was hit several times but survived, Williams said.

Then at about 12:35 p.m. Friday, Wrightsville Beach police received calls for what Chief David Squires described as a “confusing” situation on Scotch Bonnet Lane, just north of the Holiday Inn.

A cleaning lady had been called to a home there to let in an exterminator, Squires said. She brought her children and one of their friends along to enjoy some time at the beach.

The exterminator wasn’t there when they arrived, Squires said, but another car was.

“She was surprised to find a black sedan with no license plate in the driveway,” he said. “However, she did not see this as suspicious. She thought at the worst it might be somebody getting some free parking.”

She came across a man who asked for help getting into a storage room so he could find his keys and leave in his car, Squires said.

When the woman tried to help, the man shoved her into the room and tied her up with zip ties. Squires also said the woman “was assaulted” before the children came to check on her.

“There was some confusion, and the door opened and there was a run for your life,” Squires said.

When police arrived, they found shell casings in the road and in the driveway, as well as a car with its door open.

8-10 shots, people running away from the house, stanger tried to kidnap a woman but her daughter walked up and started yelling. Shots fired right after they started going over the dunes yelling for help. — Heath (@the_hudg) August 18, 2023

Video from social media shows officers with long rifles trotting through a parking lot, passing by a beachgoer with a lawn chair in hand.

“Citizens on the beach were able to render aid (to the woman and her children) that were running from this house,” Squires said. “It was unclear exactly what was happening, but the victims were able to seek refuge on the beach with citizens and lifeguards.”

Someone also told police they should be looking for a black sedan without license plates, Squires added.

Police find their suspect in Wilmington

Wrightsville Beach police broadcast a bulletin for the car, and officers in Wilmington spotted it near the intersection of Market Street and Eastwood Road, Williams said. An officer attempted to stop the suspect with a “pit maneuver,” using the nose of his vehicle to nudge the suspect’s car into a spin.

The attempt failed, and a Wilmington police vehicle ended up in a detention pond, Williams said.

The suspect headed west toward downtown but collided with another vehicle about a half mile away, Williams said.

“At some point during this he displayed a firearm towards our law enforcement officers,” Williams said. “He exited the vehicle. Shots were fired, and our brave officers and deputies from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department and the Wilmington Police Department did what they had to do to make this community safe.”

We’re at Wrightsville Beach in NC and just heard gunshots like a few hundred yard away and some lady came running down to the beach with her wrists zip tied together — Crime Lover (@crimelover69) August 18, 2023

A video on social media showed officers performing CPR on the suspect, but he died. Williams said his department is “confident that this is the same suspect from the two shooting incidents” in the city the night before.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.