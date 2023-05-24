'Police killed my son', says Cardiff crash victim's mother

CCTV capture seems to show police following the teenage boys down Stanway Road before they escaped through some bollards

The mother of a teenager who died in a fatal e-bike crash in Cardiff that sparked a night of rioting has accused the police of “killing my son” as CCTV emerged revealing officers were following the boys just minutes before.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and his best friend Harvey Evans, 15, died in the collision in the Ely area of the city on Monday evening triggering hours of confrontations with police after rumours circulated that they were involved in a pursuit.

South Wales Police repeatedly insisted the teenagers had not been chased by officers at the time of the crash but new CCTV footage has emerged revealing they were being followed in the minutes before their death.

Speaking at a vigil for the two boys on Wednesday evening, Belinda Sullivan told the Telegraph: “The police killed my son. I’ve got nothing else to say.”

CCTV footage shows a marked van following the two boys around the streets of the housing estate before the crash.

The teenagers are first captured at 5.59pm riding down Frank Road, around 900 metres from the scene of the collision, with a police vehicle following less than a second behind.

A few moments later, further down the same road, the boys are seen again on CCTV riding west towards Pethybridge Road with the police still half a second behind.

They then turn right on Ty Coch Road and on to a roundabout on Archer Road where CCTV footage obtained by The Telegraph appears to show them momentarily losing their pursuers. The boys then travel down Stanway Road, which is known to be a “well-known escape route” used by local teenagers trying to escape the police as it has a set of bollards at one end which cars cannot travel through.

CCTV footage from the road shows the two boys riding away down the street at 6.02pm before a police van appears around 18 seconds later. They then ride away from police through the bollards and out of sight on to Snowdon Road where the fatal crash occurred at 6.03pm.

The police van, having been unable to follow, drives back up Stanway Road and heads off in a different direction. It was not on Snowdon Road at the time of the crash.

In a police press conference on Wednesday afternoon Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon said that at the time of the collision the van was in Grand Avenue - half a mile away from Snowden Road.

When officers learned of the collision they were on Cowbridge Road West and turned on their blue lights and headed to the scene.

Ms Bacon told the briefing: "We have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct to ensure the matter receives independent scrutiny.”

David Ford, the IOPC's director for Wales, confirmed an investigation had been launched, adding: “This incident has had a profound impact on the local community and it is vitally important that the facts are established through a thorough and impartial investigation.”

Ms Bacon refused to answer questions at the press conference on why the boys were being chased.

She also refused to explain why, on Tuesday, Alun Michael, the Police and Crime Commissioner for South Wales gave multiple interviews denying officers were following the teenagers at the time of the crash.

Mark Drakeford,the First Minister of Wales, defended Mr Michael and said he was "entitled" to rely on information supplied to him by South Wales Police.

He added: "There are questions for police to answer, we know they have referred themselves to the independent investigation service, we must allow that to do its job.”

Liz Saville Roberts, a Plaid Cymru MP, said the police handling of the situation had been “chaotic and irresponsible”.

One local man, who did not wish to be named, accused the police of misleading the public and said there was still anger in the area about what had happened.

He added: "For the police to say there was no chase is a joke. Now that video is out there everyone knows they are lying."

The families of the boys paid tribute to the two “best friends” and said they were not only loved by their relatives, but also by the community.

In a statement, Harvey’s family said he “lived life to the full, had a big heart and truly cared”.

Kyrees’ family also released a tribute and said he was a “loving, caring and handsome young man”.

“They both had so many friends and were very well liked doing many things together, having fun and laughs”, they added.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.