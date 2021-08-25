Police killing of Black Army veteran highlights racial inequities, civil rights leaders say

Janelle Griffith
·5 min read

Civil rights leaders in New Jersey say that the police response to two 911 calls this year in a rural, majority-white town, one of which ended in officers fatally shooting a Black Army veteran outside his home, highlights inequalities in how police treat white people and people of color.

They say they believe race played a role in how officers last month engaged with the retired major, especially when compared to how they handled an 80-year-old white man who told a police dispatcher in January that he was suicidal before a brief manhunt through town ended with him being safely apprehended and arrested at a hospital.

The Army veteran, Gulia Dale, was killed on July Fourth after his wife, Karen, called 911 to report that her husband had left their home with a gun. The New Jersey attorney general's office, which is investigating Dale's death, said a Glock 21, a .45-caliber firearm, was recovered near Dale.

His wife could be heard on the 911 call saying: "The cops are on their way. For you. Because you're acting crazy."

"Please get the cops here," she also said in the call.

The attorney general's office released redacted video of the incident and a recording of the 911 call.

Videos show that Dale, 61, was trying to leave in a four-door pickup truck when police arrived at his home about 9:30 p.m. and activated their body-worn cameras. Patrol cars blocked Dale from both sides.

The officers told him to get out of the vehicle and he complied, according to body-camera videos and a statement this month by the attorney general's office.

Dale then opened the rear driver's side door and briefly leaned inside before he closed the door, video appears to show. He then got in the driver's seat as officers yelled several times, "Get out of the truck." According to one of the videos, Dale again got out of the vehicle, this time with "an object in his hand," the attorney general's office said.

Officers Steven Kneidl and Garrett Armstrong shot at Dale, hitting his car and fatally wounding him, the attorney general's office said. A third officer did not fire a weapon and so has not been publicly identified.

Dale's sister, Valerie Cobbertt, said her brother had post-traumatic stress disorder and was triggered by a barrage of July Fourth fireworks. She said Dale, her only brother, served honorably for 30 years, including in Operation Desert Storm, and worked at the Defense Department and the Picatinny Arsenal in Morris County, New Jersey.

She filed an internal affairs complaint with Newton police on Aug. 5. She said she would like to see unedited video of the encounter and to know the identity of the third officer who was at the scene and of the 911 dispatcher.

In the earlier incident, police said they received a call at 1:28 p.m. on Jan. 25 from an elderly man, later identified as Edwin Greene. The caller said he was suicidal, in possession of a gun and was in a parking garage, but would not provide any further information before he hung up, police said.

When authorities arrived, Greene was sitting in a chair in the garage next to his vehicle holding a small caliber handgun to his head, according to police. Officers closed off the area and tried to speak to Greene, police said. While they were "in the process of establishing a rapport" with him, he is alleged to have fired a .22-caliber handgun twice in the officers' direction.

None of the officers were struck, but one suffered a minor leg injury. Greene then got into his vehicle and fled "despite several officers attempting to block his exit and gain entry to the vehicle as it sped away," police said.

He was still armed when he was later found outside a hospital, according to police.

"Officers approached the subject and he was physically taken to the ground, restrained and taken into custody," police said. The firearm was seized.

Greene, now 81, was charged with attempted murder and other offenses. He pleaded not guilty in February, according to the New Jersey Herald newspaper. He is being held at the Morris County jail.

Newton police said at the time that throughout the encounter, "officers used exceptional restraint and no officer discharged their firearm."

Rick Robinson, chairman of the Newark Civilian Complaint Review Board, said he believes race played a factor in the police response in Dale's case.

Greene "was given the privilege of being arrested after he assaulted the police," said Robinson, also chairman of the Newark NAACP Criminal Justice Committee.

Chief Steven VanNieuwland said Wednesday that because of the ongoing investigation, he could not comment on either incident. He referred NBC News to the town attorney, who said it is the town's position not to comment on ongoing criminal investigations. The employment status of the two officers who shot at Dale is unclear. Newton police previously declined to answer any questions, referring all inquiries to the attorney general's office.

Steven Young, the president of the National Action Network of South Jersey, said he believes police took no measures to de-escalate the situation with Dale.

"Police are public servants. And we forget that," Young said. "They provide a service and safety for our community. We need to understand that. They need to understand that. They need to be trained in de-escalation."

Cobbertt said her brother was a humble, soft-spoken person who celebrated diversity and loved his country.

"The wife called for mental help," she said. "Why is your first response to get out with your gun? When you don't do that with white people."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Western nations rush to end Afghan evacuation before troops depart

    U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered all troops out of the South Asian nation by the end of the month, spurning pleas from European allies for more time to get people who helped NATO countries during the conflict to safety. In the 10 days since the Taliban swept into Kabul, the United States and its allies have mounted one of the biggest air evacuations ever, bringing out more than 88,000 people, including 19,000 in the past 24 hours. Biden, implementing a withdrawal negotiated by his predecessor, Donald Trump, said U.S. troops in Afghanistan faced mounting danger if they stayed.

  • ‘I’m not resisting’: Video shows police officer beating Black man with flashlight

    ‘I kept thinking I was going to die that night’

  • Sinkhole shuts down Hardee's in Manchester Township, York County

    A sinkhole in the parking lot of a York County Hardee's has forced the restaurant to temporarily close.

  • NRA cancels annual meeting in Texas due to Covid

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has enacted NRA-backed legislation, has prohibited government mask and vaccination mandates.

  • Intelligence officials furious over thousands of Afghans who won't be evacuated

    Evacuations are likely to slow greatly by Friday to give U.S. troops time to withdraw. That's not enough time to evacuate all the Afghans who helped the U.S.

  • Explainer-What happens after Biden's evacuation force leaves Afghanistan?

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday stuck by his plan to remove the nearly 6,000 U.S. troops from Afghanistan by the end of August https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/pentagon-says-no-change-plan-complete-afghan-evacuation-by-aug-31-2021-08-24, contingent on whether the Taliban cooperates to allow the evacuation of more Americans and their Afghan allies. Biden announced a plan in April to withdraw 2,500 U.S. troops who were still in Afghanistan after a 20-year war, but was forced to send thousands more back to evacuate those at risk as the U.S.-backed government and military quickly collapsed. The chaotic and perilous evacuation from Kabul airport that ensued has unleashed a wave of criticism and presented Biden with his biggest crisis since taking office in January.

  • 'I need to get my sister out': Afghan interpreter

    "All I just want is for her to be safe from out there." Hamudullah Ehsan is a former Afghan interpreter for the U.S. Army, living in California. And he’s says he’s prepared to do whatever it takes to get his sister out of Taliban-controlled Kabul, where she remains with her husband and infant child. Just one of the many Afghans who fear the Taliban will return to the harsh version of Islamic law enforced while when the group was last in power, 20 years ago. “The Taliban, as I told you, they've never been changed. I cannot compare them to the animal. (An) animal is much better than them. I cannot compare them to any human being on the planet. They're more dangerous than anyone you think of."He’s says he saw what was coming, and got his mother and two siblings out of Afghanistan just weeks before the Taliban marched into Kabul. They are now registered with the United Nations refugee agency in neighboring Tajikistan. He says he’s put his sister on an evacuation list, but she hasn’t been called by the U.S. government to go to the airport. Ehsan worked with multiple army units in Kandahar from 2008 to 2012. He’s been in California with his wife and two children since 2015, on a Special Immigrant Visa. In addition to his sister’s safety, and human rights, he fears reprisals against others like him that worked with the West, despite the Taliban’s assurances. "I have a lot of the videos. They're knocking (on) people's doors. They're asking for interpreter, asking for people that are in the military, asking for all those people and they're going to kill them." "If I would be there now, of course, they're going to find me and they're going to do something. But thank God I'm here." In their first news conference after taking Kabul, the Taliban said women would be allowed to work and study "within the framework of Islam."

  • Hiker survives Alaska grizzly bear attack at Denali National Park

    The victim might have cut the attack short by deploying bear spray, officials said.

  • 100 people arrested after illegal street racing, rally at Oklahoma parking lot

    Bystander video shows plumes of smoke coming from a strip mall parking area as dozens of cars performed donuts. Police said the racing often took drivers onto interstates.

  • Adult film star Ron Jeremy indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault involving 21 victims, Los Angeles DA says

    "We must ensure that survivors have all options available to help with recovery," District Attorney George Gascón said.

  • Scott Peterson's Sister-in-Law Claims New Evidence Will Prove His Innocence

    As Scott Peterson seeks a new trial, his sister-in-law Janey is speaking out about her belief that he is innocent of murdering wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son.

  • Oklahoma attempted robber shot, killed by potential victim in movie theater parking lot: police

    Authorities say a couple was approached by the suspect late Monday night, at which point a man brandished a weapon and fired.

  • A man discovered passed out in a car in a 7-Eleven parking lot had a gun, drugs, and over 300 California recall ballots

    Investigators from multiple agencies are working together to discern how the man got the ballots and what he intended to do with them.

  • Judge Drops Bombshell, Declares Mistrial for Fraudster Avenatti

    Spencer Platt/GettyA federal judge in California has granted disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti a mistrial in a case accusing him of siphoning millions from his own clients.On Tuesday, Judge James V. Selna ruled that federal prosecutors in Santa Ana failed to turn over evidence to Avenatti before his wire fraud trial—including data from a law firm bookkeeping software program called Tabs, or Tax and Bookkeeping Solutions.Selna set a new trial date for Oct. 12, along with a pretrial conference for

  • Charleston killer Dylann Roof’s death penalty upheld by federal appeals court

    The judges who upheld Dylann Roof’s death penalty for the hate crime murders of nine African-Americans at a Charleston church said “his crimes qualify him for the harshest penalty a just society can impose.”

  • Josh Duggar wants a judge to block pictures of his feet from being used in his child-pornography trial

    The feds took photos of Josh Duggar's hands and feet when they arrested him on child pornography charges. His defense team isn't happy about it.

  • A South Beach tourist was shot to death. Suspect told police he was ‘high on mushrooms.’

    A 22-year-old man who shot and killed a Colorado tourist inside a South Beach restaurant says he was “high on mushrooms which made him feel empowered,” according to an arrest report.

  • New York couple allegedly calls police on Korean American man for scolding his kids in public, claims child abuse

    A Korean American man is speaking out to expose a  couple who allegedly harassed him and his two children while they were on vacation in New York’s Fire Island last week. Michael Kim, 42, and his sons, aged 9 and 5, were walking back from a hike to the Fire Island Lighthouse when they came across the couple, who allegedly harassed him because he was scolding his children. On their way, Kim said his children started fighting and running in front of a moving PSE&G truck, which almost hit them.

  • GPS data reveals new clues in death of runner in Pleasanton

    NEW CLUES: Smartwatch GPS data is revealing details in the death of ultramarathon runner Philip Kreycik whose body was found earlier this month in Pleasanton.

  • Husband and wife smuggled workers in the US illegally onto Camp Lejeune, feds say

    Prosecutors said all it took was a motorized boat.