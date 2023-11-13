Police to use knife detector in 'high-risk' areas

Police said knife surrender bins would be installed at police inquiry offices

A mobile knife detector will be used in parts of Devon and Cornwall to help tackle knife crime, police have said.

The system is to be used at "known high-risk locations" as part of an anti-knife campaign, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The force said knife surrender bins would be installed at police inquiry offices in the two counties for the duration of the campaign.

It added officers would also be visiting schools to educate young people on the dangers of knife-carrying.

Asst Ch Con Steve Parker urged people to use the bins to dispose of unwanted knives before the campaign ends on Sunday.

He said: “The knife arch... and high visibility patrols in Devon and Cornwall are some of the ways we are preventing and reducing knife crime and educating young people about the dangers of carrying a knife.

"People often think they will be safer carrying a knife.

"This is simply not the case and they may be putting themselves, as well as others, in more danger."

