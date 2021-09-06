Police: Knife-wielding man attempts to rob Westminster churchgoers

A knife-wielding intruder demanded that members of a Westminster church hand over their money and car keys shortly after services concluded Sunday night, police said.

No one was harmed and no property was stolen, according to a news release from the Maryland State Police. Though members of three police departments searched the area using aviation equipment and trained dogs, no suspect was arrested.

The assault occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a church in the 3200 block of Ridge Road in Westminster, the release said. The church was not identified, but the Calvary Baptist Church is located at that address. A spokesperson for the church could not immediately be reached Monday for comment.

According to the news release, about 10 people remained in the church after the service when the man entered, pulled out a knife and attempted to rob them.

Some of the people exited into the parking lot and the man followed them, the release said.

The suspect was last seeing running west. Officers from the Westminster Barrack of the Maryland State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and Mount Airy Police Department canvassed the area searching for the suspect but did not find him, the release said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 410-386-3000.