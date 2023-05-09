Police: Knife-wielding men chase 2

May 8—Two Odessa men were arrested Friday night after six witnesses told police they saw them chase after two other men with two long kitchen knives.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers received a 911 call shortly before 10 p.m. about two men actively stabbing people at an apartment on Oakwood Drive.

The alleged victims told officers they got into a verbal argument with Gavin Diamond, 18, and Caleb Martinez, 20, who left and came back armed with two large knives.

The alleged victims, ages 23 and 24, said they ran away, but Diamond and Martinez chased them while threatening to kill them, the report stated. When they got back to their apartment, the men said Martinez tried to kick in the door and stabbed a window.

Six witnesses corroborated the older men's story, the report stated.

According to the report, an OPD officer found Diamond and Martinez on the north end of the apartment complex and they ran away. They were caught on the east end of the complex with the help of an Ector County Independent School District officer.

While retracing the men's path, the officers found two knives and Diamond's shoes, the report stated.

Diamond and Martinez were arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest. They remained in the Ector County jail Monday on surety bonds totaling $101,500 each.