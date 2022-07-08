Police: Knife-wielding neighbor charged after confrontation over noise

Jul. 8—WILKES-BARRE — A tenant doing early morning repairs Thursday to a chimney in his apartment led to a confrontation with a knife and a threat to kill downstairs neighbors who complained about the noise, police said.

Police charged Malcom Perry, 31, of North Washington Street, Wilkes-Barre with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and terroristic threats. He was arraigned and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Police said they were dispatched at 1:44 a.m. to a report of dispute between neighbors and one of them having a knife and threatening the other.

In the criminal complaint filed against Perry, police said: Downstairs neighbors Kayla Stair and Michael Valentine reported Perry was pounding on the floor and walls of his apartment for several hours "so violently that items were coming off their walls."

Valentine went upstairs and knocked on Perry's door and also yelled up to him to stop, leading to a verbal confrontation. Perry came to the downstairs apartment, told the neighbor he would be back and returned with a black-colored folding pocket knife. The neighbors said Perry held the knife in a threatening manner stating, "I'm gonna stab you, I'm going to (expletive) kill you, you're both done."

Perry held the knife and stabbed at Valentine "gang style." Valentine tried to slap away the knife, slapped Perry in the face and slammed the door on him.

Officers spoke to Perry on the scene and described him as visibly intoxicated. Perry told them the noise was from him and his landlord fixing the chimney. He told police Valentine pounded on the door, but would not say what happened because he didn't want to get anyone in trouble. Perry denied having a knife at any time.

Perry also gave conflicting statements about whether a camera an officer saw at the apartment door was working. Police later took Perry into custody without incident.

Clad only in his underwear, Perry refused the offer by police to get shoes or clothing, saying he did not want police in his apartment. Perry c0mplained of knee pain and a foot injury and was taken by ambulance to Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.