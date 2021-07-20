Police: Knife-wielding Somerset man attacked driver

Jul. 20—SOMERSET — A Somerset man was jailed Monday, accused of running down the middle of a street waving a knife and trying to stab a motorist who had stopped his vehicle at an intersection, authorities said.

According to a criminal complaint, police said they were called to the 600 block of North Edgewood Avenue on July 7 for a report of a man running up and down the street and waving a knife.

Police said the 31-year-old man was reportedly wearing boxer shorts and was covered in blood.

Police said the man then took off riding a pink-and-white bicycle.

A motorist told police that he was driving in the area of Autumn Drive and Felgar Road when he spotted the man running in the street without a shirt and with blood on his neck.

The man allegedly attempted to stab the driver through an open window. The driver accelerated the vehicle, striking the man. The motorist drove to the police station to report the incident.

Police arrested the man when he ran onto the steps of the police station, carrying a shovel. Police said the man's neck wounds were self-inflicted.

He was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

The man was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $10,000 bond.