Police: Kohl's burglar takes $23,000 in jewelry from EC store

Jun. 9—EAU CLAIRE — A Rosemount, Minn., man took nearly $23,000 in jewelry from the Eau Claire Kohl's department store, police say.

The man committed the burglary by concealing himself behind some luggage just before closing time, authorities said.

Thomas M. McRunnel, 26, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of burglary and retail theft.

McRunnel is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police responded to the Eau Claire Kohl's store on April 29 after a burglar alarm had been tripped.

A security company indicated they could see a man in the store through a surveillance camera.

Officers arrived and could hear an audible alarm. No one was located inside the store.

One officer noticed that the jewelry section had been tampered with. Four drawers were opened and emptied. There was an air wedge pump holding one of the cases open.

Kohl's later reported that $22,915 worth of jewelry was taken during the incident.

Based on security video, the suspect entered the store through the front door at 8:43 p.m. on April 28. He walked to the luggage area in the northeast corner of the store and removed luggage from the bottom shelf.

The suspect then crawls onto the shelf and conceals himself among the luggage just as the store was closing at 9 p.m.

Re-stocking staff remained inside the store until 1:15 a.m. on April 29. At 1:46 a.m., the suspect emerged from the luggage and walked toward the jewelry section, which is outside of camera view.

The suspect is next seen at 1:52 a.m. walking through the boys section with a garbage bag full of items.

The lights to the store began to turn on and the suspect then ran to the north end of the store. He is last seen running toward a hallway where police officers found an unsecured door.

Police later received an investigative report from Kohl's security that identified McRunnel as being responsible for several burglaries and thefts from numerous Kohl's stores. Pictures of other burglaries matched the subject in the Eau Claire Kohl's burglary.

McRunnel typically used a device to pry open jewelry display cases and only steals jewelry, just as in the Eau Claire incident.

In April 13 photos from the Apple Valley, Minn., Kohl's burglary, McRunnel was wearing the same Nike shoes he was wearing during the Eau Claire incident. In April 14 photos from the Woodbury, Minn., Kohl's burglary, McRunnel is wearing the same St. Paul Saints hat he was wearing during the Eau Claire incident.

If convicted of both charges, McRunnel could be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.