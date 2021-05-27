Police: Kokomo man arrested after robbing Qwik Stop

May 27—Two Kokomo residents face charges after police say a 40-year-old man robbed a convenience store Monday.

Officers responded at around 11:27 p.m. to the Qwik Stop located at 1718 Home Ave. in reference to a report of a robbery. There, officers learned an man had entered the store and demanded cash from the register, according to a release.

The man did not display a weapon. However, he made threatening verbal statements and gestures before fleeing on foot from the store with an undisclosed amount of money and store items, police said.

After collecting video surveillance footage and other evidence, officers went Tuesday to an apartment at Crestview Apartments, located at 1500 S. Plate St., to conduct further investigation.

The suspect in the robbery, identified as Vernon Smith, was found hiding inside the apartment, police said. He was wanted on three separate Howard County warrants.

A female inside the apartment was also arrested and identified as 52-year-old Melissa L. Wooten.

After obtaining a search warrant for the apartment, investigators found evidence related to the robbery, according to the release.

Smith now faces felony charges of robbery, possession of cocaine and misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia. The active warrants were also served for escape, robbery, possession of a legend drug and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Wooten was charged with aiding, inducing or causing robbery, assisting a criminal, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Drew J. Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or by email at dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org.

